Alabama wakes up with power outages following rough weather

Residents of Alabama and Washington State are waking up the worst electricity blackouts in the nation, according to poweroutage.us. Close to 65,000 Alabama utility customers were in the dark, as of 6 am this morning. The State’s problems were due to a severe weather system that blew through overnight, prompting tornado warnings in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Damage was reported as far north as Cullman County, where high winds knocked trees onto a home with three children inside. There are no reports of injuries.

Power outages north of Tuscaloosa County are reportedly light.