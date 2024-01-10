Local nonprofit receives recognition for making an impact along the Gulf Coast

An up-and-coming organization is making waves along the Gulf Coast. Eco Clean Marine is a non-profit that focuses on keeping waterways along the Gulf Coast clean.

The organization was founded in 2022 and services beaches from Gulf Shores to Panama City. The organization also educates children on marine life in the Gulf Coast area through Feed the Fish feeding machines and e-books.

Eco Clean Marine also regularly hosts trash pick-up days along the Gulf Coast with volunteers. The next event is January 20th at 8:45 a.m. at The Gulf in Fort Walton. Courtney Dombroski, the executive director for Eco Clean Marine, said the trash pick-ups highlight how much trash is outside.

“We at Eco Clean Marine don't think people are aware of how big the issue really is. I wasn't aware of that, personally,” she explained. “Then I started picking up trash. It wasn't until the third month of picking up trash where I looked around at the trash that I picked up on myself, I'm like, ‘Wow, this is a bigger issue than I even thought!’ So, we are really building awareness on how bad it actually is,” Dombroski continued.

The nonprofit has been making significant enough strides in helping maintain the ecosystem so much so that it is finalist for the ICON 2024 Award. The accolade recognizes individuals, businesses and organizations making strides in fighting to save and improve the environment. Finalists for the award will gather in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on January 12 for the ICON Awards and Gala, during which a winner will be announced.

Eco Clean Marine is also the recipient of a grant from the Hilton Global Foundation.

“They reached out to [the Chambers in Destin] asking about different nonprofits and who can do something with them, and I suggested us. We went over there to have a conversation with the Hilton; told them what we could do and everything. We were interested in giving back, and we picked up so much trash that day, which was awesome. Then, they also donated $1,000,” Dombroski said.

Dombroski explained that the money from the grant will go toward things such as supplies to help volunteers pick up trash and advertising for Eco Clean Marine.

“We’re trying to keep up with our supplies, and we're saving up money to buy vests. We need gloves. We want grabbers for everybody because we don't want anyone to cut their hands,” she said. “We want everyone to be safe with our vest and then also our grabbers. We don't want people not enjoying the time picking up trash with us, and bending over to pick up trash is not fun,” Dombroski continued. “I've done it. I hated it. I would hate for anybody else to do this. So, it was definitely my goal to make it safe and enjoyable for Eco Clean Marine.”

Dombroski also said going into the New Year, the nonprofit wants to expand in members and in pick-up teams.

“Going into 2024, we just are really hoping to build who we are and have more people on our team. I love the idea of having trash pickups in two separate areas on the same day,” she said. “Meaning that we can have a trash pickup in Orange Beach and in Fort Walton on the same day. So, we're making a huge impact along the Gulf Coast at both locations,” Dombroski continued.

She also said getting involved with the organization is extremely easy to do for any interested participants.

“One really easy way to get involved with Eco Clean Marine is pull up our website, and we have the opportunity for people to feed the fish,” Dombroski explained. “It's a treasure map, and it's fun, and you can go to one location, or you can go to five locations. You're spending anywhere from 50 cents to $1 to have a good time outdoors, interacting with nature, but it's also giving back and funding the nonprofit as well.”

To learn more about Eco Clean Marine, visit the nonprofit’s website here.