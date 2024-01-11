In Alabama, always stay aware of possible tornadoes

Monday night’s rough weather in Alabama is an example of how tornadoes can even hit during the Winter. The system prompted tornado warnings in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Forecasters say peak season typically lasts from March to May, but twisters can happen any time of the year. Gary Goggins is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Birmingham. He says it’s also important to know where you get your forecasts.

“Be aware of your weather forecasts and get it from credible sources. There's a lot of there's a lot of information now that comes across on social media, and it may not be from a reputable source,” he said. “So, you need to make sure that it comes from either your trusted local media partners or from us here at the National Weather Service, on our website, or on our social media posts that we send out.”

Goggins also says to contact family members that might not be as aware of the weather. “Call them, text them, send them a message. Say hey, did you know there might be bad weather tomorrow?” Goggins mentions that you could be a hero by spreading the word.

It is also important to have a plan in place so that you know where to go ahead of time. For example, if you live in an apartment, you could plan with a relative who may have a basement or a single-family home. There are many options out there. There's also storm shelters that are opened by local authorities.

Goggins stresses, “So you have to have multiple ways to receive warnings, whether that's on a learning device on your phone, or whether it's a reputable app that can alert you when a warning is in place or an old-fashioned weather radio.”

