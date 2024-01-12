Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties impacting broadcasts, streams, and apps. Engineers are working on the issue.

Alabama is close to hiring Kalen DeBoer from Washington to replace Nick Saban, AP source says

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 12, 2024 at 2:15 PM CST
Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer watches during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/AP
/
AP
Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer watches during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Alabama is negotiating with Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and is close to hiring him as the replacement for Nick Saban, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a deal was not completed yet.

DeBoer, 49, is a former NAIA coach who led Washington to the national championship game in just his second season.

DeBoer would replace Saban, who announced his retirement Wednesday after leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships in 17 seasons.

The fast-rising DeBoer led the Huskies to a 14-1 record that included a Pac-12 championship before losing to No. 1 Michigan 34-13 in the national title game. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year.

DeBoer led the Huskies to a 25-3 record in two seasons after taking over a program that was 4-8 in 2021.
Tags
News Alabama FootballCrimson Tide footballSEC college football
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate