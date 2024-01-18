Auburn community and Aubie to take a plunge for a good cause

The Auburn Tiger’s own mascot, Aubie, will be joining others from the community in a frigid, fundraising dip on Saturday, January 20. The city’s Polar Plunge is hosted annually by the city’s Parks and Recreation department at Samford Pool in support of the Lee County Special Olympics.

The event began in the pool of Parks and Recreation employee Ryan Mot 12 years ago, and it since has become a regular occurrence. In 2023, the Plunge raised more than $15,000. Organizers said they hope to surpass that amount this year.

“Usually, we ask for a minimum donation of $20,” said Auburn Parks and Recreation Public Relations Specialist Ann Bergman. “A lot of fundraising goes way in advance for the plunge.”

Participants try to gather as many donations as possible from friends, family and local businesses, as event organizers put up awards for those with the most backers. In addition, the event has a theme every year and a matching costume contest. This year's theme is “2023 trends” and follows last year’s theme of superheroes.

Bergman said Auburn Parks and Recreation has fostered a strong relationship with the local Special Olympics program over the past 12 years. She explained many of the parents and athletes supported by this fundraiser are also regular attendees of the therapeutic programs put on by the department.

“These dollars are specifically earmarked for Special Olympians to go to the State Games and the National Games,” says Bergman. “We’ve had a lot of Olympians go for track and field and win medals.”

Many members of the community have taken the plunge over the years. Medical students are offered extra credit by certain professors for following the lead of the Auburn Tigers mascot, Aubie. Other public figures, such as the city's mayor, have also made the leap into Samford pool.

The registration deadline for plungers is Friday, January 19 at noon and requires an account with the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation website. Day-of registration is allowed, but it must be completed before the event begins at 9 a.m. Checks are to be made out to Lee County Special Olympics.

For more information and registration details, visit Auburn Parks and Recreation's website.



