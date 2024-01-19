Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter Farmers Markets in Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Joe Moody
Published January 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Pixabay

Alabama farmers are working hard to keep fresh produce on the table this winter. Many people think of farmers markets as being only in the warmer months, but winter farmers markets can offer a variety of vegetables and specialties that the whole family can enjoy. Blake Thaxton is the executive director of the Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association. He says there are some real specialties in the winter in Alabama.

“Our citrus crop that we can grow here in Alabama along the Gulf Coast... satsumas. That's a real popular product starting in about early November, and it will go into January. So that's something you'll find at markets across the state. And then, also, of course, greens are huge this time of year.” He also mentions cabbage and sweet potatoes as something to look for.

Thaxton says there are some traditional farmers markets that go year round. “This is the off-season for our farmers so you won't see as many of those but there are a couple across the state that are open. For example, the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fisherman's Market down in Baldwin County. They're open year-round. The Tuscaloosa River Market is open year-round. The Decatur farmers market is open year-round.”

He recommends checking out sweet grown alabama.org. That's the state’s marketing campaign for Alabama grown products.

Tags
News Alabama farmersAlabama agriculturefarmers
Joe Moody
Joe Moody is a senior news producer and host for Alabama Public Radio. Before joining the news team, he taught academic writing for several years nationally and internationally. Joe has a Master of Arts in foreign language education as well as a Master of Library and Information Studies. When he is not playing his tenor banjo, he enjoys collecting and listening to jazz records from the 1950s and 60s.
See stories by Joe Moody
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate