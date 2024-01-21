Digital Media Center
Over 100 unmarked graves in a former Black cemetery found at US Air Force base.

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published January 21, 2024 at 6:01 AM CST
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a hangar stands at MacDill Air Force Base, Jan. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. As many as 121 unmarked graves in a former Black cemetery have been discovered at the U.S. Air Force base in Florida, military officials confirmed, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Senior Airman Tiffany Emery/U.S. Air Force via AP)
Tiffany Emery/AP
/
U.S. Air Force
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a hangar stands at MacDill Air Force Base, Jan. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. As many as 121 unmarked graves in a former Black cemetery have been discovered at the U.S. Air Force base in Florida, military officials confirmed, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Senior Airman Tiffany Emery/U.S. Air Force via AP)

The military confirms as many as 121 unmarked graves in a former Black cemetery have been discovered at a U.S. Air Force base in Florida. Alabama Public Radio covered similar results in its national award-winning investigation “No Stone Unturned.”

A non-intrusive archaeological survey performed over the past two years at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa identified 58 probable graves and 63 possible graves, base officials said Thursday, WFTS-TV reported. APR conducted the first ever ground penetrating radar survey of the Old Prewett Slave Cemetery in Northport as part of the news team’s national award-winning investigation “No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama.”

“Just walking around, and there’s one right there. That’s a casketed burial,” said Strozier after working less than a minute. “Right now, I see an air pocket where a body was buried in the ground. As the body is placed in the ground. If it’s not embalmed, or protected with a vault, it all breaks down, It degrades…decomposes—including the wooden casket,” he observed.

Strozier runs Omega Mapping Services in Fortson, Georgia. APR news invited him to scan this two acre spot near Tuscaloosa. We’re at the Old Prewitt Slave Cemetery. It was set up in the 1820’s by John Welch Prewitt, a local plantation owner. The one unmarked grave Strozier found was just for starter. A more complete total came later.

“In less than thirty minutes, forty. Just walking around. I’ve seen forty burials out here,” said Len Strozier during APR’s coverage.

There’s a handful of tombstones and plain burial markers at Old Prewitt. Nowhere close to the number of graves Strozier found. This isn’t just an issue involving the dead. There are the living as well.

Old Prewitt isn’t the only slave cemetery in Alabama.

Researchers from the University of Alabama in Huntsville say up to two hundred slaves rest here, at the Mount Paran Cemetery just south of the Tennessee border. That doesn’t count the estimated ten thousand enslaved people believed to be buried nearby in Huntsville.

Back at the Old Prewitt Slave Cemetery in Northport, Alabama-- Len Strozier has been doing some thinking. His preliminary scan with ground penetrating radar showed forty unmarked graves. So, now he’s ready to make an educated guess about what he calls unmarks.

“I would say there would be at least two hundred unmarks, in this acre and a half, at least that, without a doubt,” said Strozier.

Click below to re-listen to “No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama” at apr.org.

At MacDill Air Force Base, The Tampa Bay History Center notified the military about the possible Black cemetery in 2019, and the base hosted a memorial service in 2021, dedicating a memorial on-site to those buried there.

"We know obviously there was wrong done in the past, but we're working together with our community members," base spokesperson Lieutenant Laura Anderson said. "We want to make what was wrong right."

Officials said they plan to expand the search area this year and will continue to work with the community to determine how to best document the site and to pay respect to the people buried there.
Related Content
  • Len Strozier, of Omega Mapping Services, scans the Old Prewett Slave Cemetery in Northport, Alabama
    News
    No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama. An APR news series
    Pat Duggins
    Part 1— "The 40 unmarked graves"Alabama voters head to the polls next month. One ballot item could end slavery in the state. Alabama’s constitution still allows forced labor, one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment abolished the practice. That’s not the only lasting impact of the slave trade in Alabama. APR spoke with the descendants of some of estimated four hundred thousand people enslaved here around the Civil War. Many say they can’t find the burial sites of their ancestors, due to unmarked graves or bad records kept by their white captors. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into efforts to find and preserve slave cemeteries in the state. Here's part one of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
  • Former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Deontay Wilder at the unveiling of a statue in his honor in Tuscaloosa
    News
    "No Stone Unturned:" Part 2 -- The champ, and the slaveholder
    Pat Duggins
    Before the Civil War, the state of Alabama was home to an estimated thirty three thousand slave holders. Local historians say one of them was John Welch Prewitt. He set aside two acres that became known as the Old Prewitt Slave Cemetery. The site may hold up to two hundred unmarked graves. Former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Deontay Wilder lives next door.
  • News
    "No Stone Unturned" Part 3-- They may not see anything but a rock...
    Pat Duggins
    The thirteenth amendment did away with slavery in the United States one hundred and fifty seven years ago. Alabama voters may take similar action next month. The state’s Constitution still allows involuntary servitude. An estimated four hundred thousand slaves were held in Alabama before they were finally freed in 1865. APR spoke with the descendants of some of these people. They talked about trying to find the burial sites of their ancestors, and facing roadblocks not shared by their white neighbors.
  • News
    No Stone Unturned-- Part 4 "...what happened in the South, happened in the North."
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama voters head to the polls for the November midterm election next month. One issue on the ballot would do away with slavery. It’s still allowed in the state constitution. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into one lingering aspect of the slave trade. APR’s focus is on finding and preserving slave cemeteries in the state. By the time of the Civil War, an estimated four hundred thousand people were held as slaves in Alabama. Some accounts put the number throughout the South at closer to four million. That would appear to make the issue of slave cemetery preservation a southern issue. But, that doesn't appear to be the case.
  • News
    "No Stone Unturned--" Part Five, What people don't want to talk about.
    Pat Duggins
    The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating efforts to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. An estimated four hundred thousand captives were held in Alabama before the Civil War. Historians say many of these newly freed people stayed in the state following emancipation in 1863. APR spoke with some of their descendants and heard about problems in locating the burial sites of their ancestors. Today, we present the conclusion of our series titled “No Stone Unturned.” One issue with preserving these cemeteries may be getting people, both black and white, to talk about it.
