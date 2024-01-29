A new partnership to fight opioid addiction along the Gulf coast, maybe statewide.

The Mobile based health organization known as The Helios Alliance is partnering with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Stephen McNair is Director of External Affairs for Mobile. He says the goal of the partnership is to create a comprehensive approach to prevention, treatment, education, and recovery for those addicted to opioids.

“The innovation that went into this in the room that we're in the building we're in, it was invented here, the people live here, they work here, the ideas came from here, which is a testament to the talent and the innovation that we see in Mobile.”

A news release on the partnership says…

“The strategic partnership between Helios Alliance and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians is poised to create a powerful synergy that combines the strengths, resources, and expertise of both entities. This union aims to foster a holistic approach to tackle the opioid epidemic head-on and bring about tangible change across the state.”

A report from Auburn's Center for Opioid Research, Education and Outreach said prescriptions for these pain killers in Alabama decreased almost 44% percent from 2012-2022, making ten consecutive years the number of opioid prescriptions in Alabama has declined. And doctors are doing more to match dosage to what the patient really needs. The dosage strength of opioid prescriptions fell 55.4 percent from 2012-2022. That’s in sharp contrast to a 2018 report from Harvard said that Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District, in the northwestern part of the state, had 166 opioid prescriptions per 100 people, the highest rate of any district in the nation. Stephen McNair, with the City of Mobile, says Mayors across the State sound interested…

“This is extremely exciting. The platform is something that we're looking at her seriously the city of Mobile and also across the entire state to report the big 10 mayor's have evaluated this, we've had our meeting of Uber just two days ago. They're all considering backing this very seriously as well,” McNair said.

The partnership is being funded by opioid lawsuit settlement money from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. A release on the program said.

“…by joining forces, Helios Alliance and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians are sending a powerful message that tackling the opioid epidemic requires a united and collaborative effort from all corners of the community. Helios Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering collaborations that drive positive change in public health. By uniting leaders, experts, and communities, Helios Alliance aims to address pressing health challenges and create healthier societies.”