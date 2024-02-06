Mobile introduces city’s first inaugural poet laureate

The city of Mobile has named Dr. Charlotte Pence, award winning poet, author and University of South Alabama professor, as its inaugural poet laureate.

Pence was selected to serve as Mobile’s first city poet laureate in January and will serve a two year term ending in 2024. The role of the city’s poet laureate will vary as there are numerous levels to the position. This includes duties on the federal, state and city level. As for Pence, she said she will be an advocate for poetry in Mobile.

“The role of the poet laureate is to be like the ambassador of poetry [and] to show how poetry is accessible [and] is part of everyday living,” said Pence. “It's not just something that's isolated for perhaps someone in college ,or someone who is doing a poetry slam, but how poetry really can be part of our everyday life.”

Pence is currently the Director of the Strokes Center for Creative Writing at the University of South Alabama. She has also been a professor at the university’s English Department since 2017. Additionally, Pence has been published in the “Harvard Review,” “Sewanee Preview,” “Poetry” magazine and other journals. She has also written two poetry books, “Code” and “Many Small Fires.”

As the Mobile Poet Laureate, Pence will write three poems for the city. Pence said she believes that the coastal city will be a muse for future works.

“I'm the sort of poet who will write a poem when I receive the inspiration for that poem. The beauty of the landscape around Mobile definitely is a source of inspiration for me,” said Pence.

Additionally, Pence has been asked to incorporate poetry into local festivals and events during her term. The poet says she would be interested in featuring poetry at the Port City’s monthly ArtWalk. She also said she hopes to work alongside Mobilians to see ways the different ways that poetry can fit into events.

“I would love to see there to be poetry at ArtWalk every month,” said Pence.” But my other main goal is just to help people become aware that we have a poet laureate. So, I think there's going to be a collaboration between me and the wonderful people in Mobile to figure out how can a poet actually grab be a part of these events.”

Pence said she has a legacy to create as the first ever poet laureate for Mobile. She said she hopes to pave the way so that the positon can stay a part of the city for generations.

“As the first poet laureate, you want to create the groundwork so that this is something that's going to be there forever. [I want to] create a certain set of routines where people see poetry as part of the fabric of the community,” she said.

Birmingham has also introduced a poet laureate as part of the same initiative that is in partnership with the Alabama State Council of the Arts. Salaam Green was selected to fulfill the role of the Magic City’s first poet laureate. The current poet laureate for the state of Alabama is Ashley M. Jones.

To read more about Pence and her new role as the inaugural poet laureate for Mobile, visit the Mobile Arts Council website. Additional information can be found on her website at Charlottepence.com.