Alabama League of Women Voters calls for public action over State bill on absentee ballots

The League of Women Voters of Alabama wants supporters to show up for a planned hearing in the State Senate over SB1. That’s a bill that could make certain actions associated with absentee ballots a misdemeanor or a felony. The measure was a centerpiece of Governor Kay Ivey’s State of the State Address last night, which was aired “live” on Alabama Public Radio. The non-partisan League is urging its supporters to lobby lawmakers to vote no to fast track SB1.

In a release, the League says…

“Senate Bill SB1 would CRIMINALIZE voters who ask friends for help in getting an absentee ballot application. Any friend who responds would also be guilty of a crime. And, evidence is building the bill's sponsors plan to fast-track SB1 into law before the 2024 primary elections.”

Ivey voiced support for SB1, up for a committee vote, that would make it a crime to help someone vote by absentee ballot unless they are close family or a household member. Similar legislation sparked heated debate last year. Opponents have called it an attempt to make it harder for people to vote. Republican supporters say the change is needed to combat voter fraud.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor offense to order, prefill, request, collect or deliver an absentee ballot for someone who is not a household member or family. The penalty increases to a felony if the person is paid. The bill provides an exemption for election officials to help people and for those who are blind, disabled or who cannot read to ask someone for help.

Ivey said the bill would close “loopholes that allow unaccountable, paid political operatives to pressure folks through the absentee voting process.”

Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, questioned the need for the bill.

“I think this is a national Republican issue. I think the state is jumping on something," Singleton said. “Ballot harvesting is not an issue in this state.”

The League of Women Voters of Alabama is issuing an urgent call for its members and supporters to call and write lawmakers, in a professional and non-partisan fashion, to demand they vote no on the absentee ballot measure.

In a release, The League wrote…

“To locate the email and phone number for your State Senator and for the Senate Leadership, go to this website:

https://alison.legislature.state.al.us/senate-leaders-members

To locate the email and phone number for your State House Representative and for the House Leadership, go to this website:

https://alison.legislature.state.al.us/house-leaders-members

If you need to confirm your elected leaders in the state house and senate, go to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.”