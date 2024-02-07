Digital Media Center
Supermodel Kendall Jenner takes her 818 Tequila to Tuscaloosa

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published February 7, 2024 at 6:27 AM CST
Kendall Jenner visits Innisfree in Tuscaloosa to promote her 818 Tequila brand. Kendall got behind the bar to serve 818 Tequila and took photos with fans.
Credit: Sophie Sahara
Kendall Jenner visits Innisfree in Tuscaloosa to promote her 818 Tequila brand. Kendall got behind the bar to serve 818 Tequila and took photos with fans.

Kendall Jenner and 818 Tequila went back to college… again! This time to The University of Alabama.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Jenner dropped into a few local hotspots, including Innisfree and Houndstooth.

The 818 Tequila founder hopped behind both bars, serving 818 Tequila, grabbing photos with fans, and signing autographs.

Jenner launched the tequila brand in 2021. The name comes from an area code in the Los Angeles metro area.

"The area code 818 is home to me, but the earth is home to all of us. So, from the agaves we grow, to the production of the bottle, sustainability and transparency of our supply chain was our core focus. We feel a great sense of responsibility and pride to have a positive impact on individuals, communities, and the environment. We've had so many magical nights drinking 818 and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do," Jenner says on the 818 website.

This isn't the first time she's visited a college camps. People Magazine reported that from Oct. 9-11 [2023], the model visited four college campuses across the Midwest to promote her award-winning tequila brand.

Ohio State University, Indiana University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of Michigan were all on her college tour.
