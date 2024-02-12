Digital Media Center
Bob Edwards, the original host of NPR's "Morning Edition" on Alabama Public Radio, dies

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published February 12, 2024 at 11:12 AM CST
The late Bob Edwards, talks with APR news director Pat Duggins at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, prior to the launch of Space Shuttle Atlantis on the final repair mission to the Hubble Space Telescope.
The Bob Edwards Show on SIRIUS
"I don't care if you like me, I care if you believe me," the late Bob Edwards once told a public radio audience in Orlando.

NPR's Lynn Neary wrote...

Bob Edwards, the veteran broadcaster and longtime host of Morning Edition who left an indelible mark on NPR's sound, has died. He was 76 years old.

NPR's Susan Stamberg says Edwards' voice became part of the morning routine for millions of Americans.

"He was Bob Edwards of Morning Edition for 24 1/2 years, and his was the voice we woke up to," she says.

When listeners first heard that voice, they might have imagined a figure of great authority, an avuncular newsman dressed in a pinstripe suit. But that was not Bob Edwards.

Click here for Neary's full remembrance of the original host of "Morning Edition" who died over the weekend.

