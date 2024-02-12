Bob Edwards, the original host of NPR's "Morning Edition" on Alabama Public Radio, dies

"I don't care if you like me, I care if you believe me," the late Bob Edwards once told a public radio audience in Orlando.

NPR's Lynn Neary wrote...

Bob Edwards, the veteran broadcaster and longtime host of Morning Edition who left an indelible mark on NPR's sound, has died. He was 76 years old.

NPR's Susan Stamberg says Edwards' voice became part of the morning routine for millions of Americans.

"He was Bob Edwards of Morning Edition for 24 1/2 years, and his was the voice we woke up to," she says.

When listeners first heard that voice, they might have imagined a figure of great authority, an avuncular newsman dressed in a pinstripe suit. But that was not Bob Edwards.

