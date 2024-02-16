Huntsville symposium may show a “kinder and gentler” face of artificial intelligence

A gathering in Huntsville next week will try to separate the truth from the hype when it comes to artificial intelligence. The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is hosting a symposium called “How to Make A.I. Work for You.” The technology has generated a lot of press on how it can create fake pictures or even false videos featuring celebrities. Pat Ammons is with the Space and Rocket Center. She says the symposium will focus on positives uses of A.I….

“One of our speakers is going to be going to be talking about how AI is used in pharmaceuticals, how this can be using this technology can help amplify and discover concepts in pharmaceuticals, that would take much, much longer if without the use of these tools,” she said.

Officials in New Hampshire are investigating the possible use of artificial intelligence in creating a fake robocall sent to voters during that State’s primary election. The Associated Press reports the false message from President Biden told listeners that voting in the New Hampshire Primary would stop these people from casting ballots in the November General Election. Pat Ammons with the Space and Rocket Center says the Huntsville symposium will focus on constructive uses of A.I. like finding the right A.I. technology to work in a certain business …

“How to use those tools. You know, if you remember back in the days, early days of computer technology, it was garbage in, garbage out,” said Ammons. “So this really is a way to get the best and most effective use of these AI tools.”

This symposium at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center is part of a new program that builds on the previous success of Space Camp aimed at young people, and a follow-on version of this astronaut training for adults.