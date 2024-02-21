Alabama taking part in "Great American Spit Out" to spread awareness about smokeless tobacco

Alabama joins the nation in taking part in the Great American Spit Out on Thursday, Feb. 22, a tobacco-free holiday to help spread awareness about the dangers of using smokeless tobacco like chew, and helping others quit. It takes place on the Thursday of the third full week of February each year.

The tobacco plant is cultivated for its leaves. Tobacco leaves are rich in nicotine, which is an addictive chemical. People can use tobacco to smoke, chew or sniff.

The history and mission of the Great American Spit Out is to provide users with enough resources to help them stop using such products, especially veterans. Smokeless tobacco users are encouraged to quit, even if it is just for this one day.

The Alabama Department of Public Health recognizes that quitting tobacco isn't easy and offers support and help.

The Alabama Tobacco Quitline (1-800 Quit Now) is a free telephone and online coaching service for any Alabamian who is ready to quit tobacco.

Information, referrals and counseling are confidential, and sessions are designed on a schedule convenient for the caller. Those who enroll in the counseling program can receive, if medically eligible, up to eight weeks of nicotine patches to assist in quitting.

To reach the Alabama Quitline, call 1-800 Quit Now (1-800-784-8669), visit www.quitnowalabama.com or text quit to 205-900-2550 to enroll in the program.

The Alabama Quitline provides an alternate or "direct number" to Alabama callers that do not have an Alabama phone number, please call 1-800-844-5675.

More resources can be found here from the YouCanQuit2 Campaign.