Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday

The state of Alabama is preparing for its severe weather tax holiday. This holiday has been in existence since 2012 as a response to the 2011 tornados that devastated much of the state. The days are used as a way to save money on goods relating to weather preparedness as February precedes hurricane and tornado season. This year the days to save are Friday, February 23rd through Sunday, February 25th.

Nancy Dennis is the Director of Public Relations for the Alabama Retail Association. She explained what will be on sale. “It is meant to encourage Alabamians to stock up with common supplies that they would need for a weather emergency. It means there's a lot of different items that are tax free that weekend that cost less than $60 and then generators that cost $1,000 or less.”

She also explained the necessity of severe weather preparedness. “You know, Alabama is an equal opportunity state when it comes to weather. So, we have all kinds of weather emergencies. We have hurricanes, we have tornadoes, we have snow and ice… so any kind of weather emergency…you're gonna need some items.” She mentioned the importance of not only having these items in the home but in the car. "In the past, in Alabama, we've had people stuck in their cars and ice for more than 12 hours in agony. You just need to make sure that you have things in your car that you might need, in case you get stuck."

Dennis said that some of the more popular items are weather radios, batteries, cell phone chargers, fire extinguishers, tarps and tie down kits. She also said that some local governments may be participating as well for even more savings. "Both on our website and on the Alabama Department of Revenue website, you can find a list of participating cities and counties that are participating in it."

Links to a specific list of items that will be on sale can be found on Alabama Retail Association’s website: here.

Links to participating counties and municipalities can be found on the website of the Alabama Department of Revenue: here.

