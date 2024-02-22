Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alabama replacing football radio play-by-play man Eli Gold with Chris Stewart

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 22, 2024 at 5:08 AM CST
UA News Center

Alabama is replacing longtime football radio announcer Eli Gold.

The school announced Wednesday that Chris Stewart will replace Gold, 70, starting with the spring football game. Gold has been the voice of Alabama football for 35 years, calling seven national championship games, 11 Southeastern Conference championships and 35 bowl games.

“Eli has been an invaluable member of our broadcast team,” said Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of the Crimson Tide Sports Network. “We are grateful for his years of service and wish him all the best in this next chapter. CTSN is fortunate to have someone as part of our existing broadcast team in Chris to step up and seamlessly transition into this role.”

Stewart has been with the network in a variety of positions since 1998. He had filled in for Gold during the 2022 season, when the longtime broadcaster was battling cancer. Gold resumed partial duties last season, calling home games and the Auburn game.

Gold told AL.com that he does not plan to retire.

“Well, the university has chosen not to bring me back,” Gold said. “This is not, with a capital N-O-T, not at all health-related. I am very healthy. Everything is wonderful. I am healthy as a horse.”
Tags
News Alabama FootballUniversity of Alabama footballCrimson Tide footballcommentary
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate