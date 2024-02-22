Digital Media Center
Huntsville Parks & Recreation to hold inaugural Step-N-Style Sneaker Ball

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published February 22, 2024 at 3:00 AM CST
City of Huntsville

The city of Huntsville invites the public to dust off their finest attire and lace up those glamorous kicks for a night of dancing and celebration at the Step-N-Style Sneaker Ball.

The inaugural event is Saturday, Feb. 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center.

Geared toward those ages 30+, this soirée promises an evening of elegance and comfort, where attendees can showcase their personal flair while embracing the fusion of style and comfort, according to the city of Huntsville.

The entry fee is $5 per person and includes music, dancing and refreshments.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for young adults to connect and have fun while showing off their individual style,” said Huntsville Parks & Recreation Director James Gossett in a press release. “It’s more than just a dance; it’s a celebration of community and self-expression.”

Visit Huntsville Parks & Recreation on Facebook to learn more about this event and see other upcoming events.
News Huntsville AlabamaHuntsville Parks and Recreation dancingMusicfashion
