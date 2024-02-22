Mobile to host free scrap tire collection event to prevent future illegal dumping

The City of Mobile and its non-profit partners will host a Scrap Tire Amnesty Day on Saturday, Feb. 24, to give Mobilians an easy way to dispose of old and unwanted tires at no cost.

According to the Scrap Tire Management Council, an average of one scrap tire is created annually for each U.S. motorist on the nation's roadways. That means tens of thousands of scrap tires are being created annually in the City of Mobile. With so many motorists, disposing of tires properly is very important to protect the local environment and keep our community clean.

"We want to make it easy for Mobilians to do the right thing," Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a press release from the city. "This event allows residents to dispose of unwanted scrap tires responsibly. I want to thank our staff and the volunteers from Osprey Initiative and the Student Conservation Association, who are making this upcoming event possible."

Scrap tires that are improperly disposed of or dumped can lead to environmental degradation and potentially create additional breeding habitats for mosquitoes and other pests. Volunteer cleanup organizers and litter crews regularly encounter them in the community. The event on Feb. 24 aims to prevent future illegal dumping.

Volunteers from Osprey Initiative and the Student Conservation Association, Inc. will work alongside City of Mobile employees to collect scrap tires at three drop-off locations from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24. City of Mobile residents can bring four tires per person to any drop-off location free of charge.

Interested participants can find details about all three drop-off locations below:

Baumhauer-Randle Park

1909 Duval St.

Mobile, AL 36606

Osprey Initiative

Medal of Honor Park

1711 Hillcrest Rd.

Mobile, AL 36609

The Student Conservation Association, Inc.

City of Mobile Recycling Center

4851 Museum Dr.

Mobile, AL 36608

Osprey Initiative