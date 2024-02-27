The 59th annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee is taking place in Selma

Selma's annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee will begin Thursday, February 29th and will continue until March 3rd. This event is the largest annual civil rights event in the country. The jubilee will start at 7 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church. This church was the original site of mass meetings during the Voting Rights Movement.

Avayomi Goodall is an organizer of the Bridge Crossing Jubilee committee. She says the Tabernacle Baptist Church holds historic power.

“The mass meetings were where people went to find out the strategy, the message, and how to move forward in the movement to bring about change. In the spirit of the 60s, we still continue to have the mass meeting,” Goodall said.

Historically things were moved from Tabernacle Baptist Church for safety reasons.

“People were targeted because it's right there on Broad Street. People were targeted for coming to the meeting. So their names, if they were recognized, were being written down their tag numbers were being reported back to the bosses that they worked for on the plantations or in respectable jobs,” Goodall said.

Now there’s a signature event there each year to commemorate this tradition.

This year also marks the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday which is the day 600 people were attacked by law enforcement on Edmund Pettus Bridge for marching.

This year's jubilee theme is Return to the Bridge: Democracy and the Vote at Stake.

There will be dozens of events including a parade, a festival, workshops, award ceremonies, and more. Most events are free but some require tickets bought in advance.

The Freedom Flame Awards Gala is one of the big events to expect Saturday, March 2nd with tickets on sale. Goodall said it features entertainment speakers and prestigious awards. This year Benjamin Crump will receive a Freedom Flame Award for his work in the community.

Goodall said that this event is about embracing and continuing the fight for justice.

"We use this opportunity every year not only to come together to commemorate all of those foot soldiers, shift shakers, and history makers who helped to bring democracy and particularly the right to vote to our country. But we also come together and charge ourselves each year with the responsibility of continuing this movement and continuing this fight,” Goodall said. “They keep passing laws to disenfranchise other folks from voting. So that's what we mean when we say democracy is at stake."

Each year the event grows especially monumental years. Up to 15,000 people are expected to attend. The 50th anniversary had almost 40,000 people in attendance. Next year will be the 60th anniversary. Goodall expects it to be just as big, since the event is almost like a family reunion.

The Jubilee will host events at various locations throughout the city until Sunday, March 3rd.