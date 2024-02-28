Huntsville’s annual Glow Run 5K set to brighten up the Rocket City

The Glow Run 5K in Huntsville is a family-friendly event for all community members in the Rocket City. The race begins at the Adtran campus in Cummings Research Park, with events kicking off at 6 p.m. and the 5K run starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.

The race includes activities like a light show by LED-Orange Productions, 10 food trucks and a DJ. There will also be a photobooth, face painting and glow sticks for the whole family to enjoy. The event is open to all runners, walkers and community members looking to cheer on others.

Activities also include chalk art, Zumba before the race and glow paint to celebrate. There will also be spots along the race route to encourage family and friends with lights and signs.

The Glow Run 5K benefits the Downtown Rescue Mission. This organization aims to give shelter, clothing and meals to anyone in need. The organization also has a life recovery program to help individuals build a strong foundation for the rest of their lives.

Ashleigh Hayes is the PR and volunteer coordinator at the Downtown Rescue Mission. She said it’s a more laid back 5K open to all community members looking to have fun and support a great organization.

“We want people to just enjoy themselves and have fun. Even those that aren't running, we have tons of vendors and food trucks,” she said. “We have the Huntsville drumline coming out as well to send everybody off at the start of the race. It's really about getting the community together and everybody out and active.”

Hayes said last year, about 1,000 runners came out. All the proceeds from the race directly benefit the Downtown Rescue Mission. She also said the non-profit organization is one of the only 24-hour shelters in North Alabama.

“We provide shelter for those in the community that need it. We provide three meals a day, seven days a week. We have showers available, clothing, shoes, and toiletries all available and obviously somewhere to sleep at night,” she said.

Hayes explained the other half of the mission is to help individuals battle recovery and overcome homelessness.

“We’ll teach them needed life skills like, how to balance a checkbook, how to apply for a job. We also provide medical and vision care for those staying with us,” she said. “We’re working on getting that whole person back to themselves, showing them that they are valued and that they're worth it.”

There are many ways to get involved with the event outside of signing up for the race, including volunteering. Individuals can help work the family fun booth, clean up and set up signs directing traffic. Learn more by emailing the volunteering team here.

Businesses can also become a sponsor with benefits including their logo displayed on race materials, branded items in goodie bags and recognition at the awards ceremony. They can also sponsor runners and set up a booth to give more information to participants.

Other opportunities to join the mission include giving directly for the Downtown Rescue Mission. Hayes described a couple ways to get involved, including volunteering at the shelter during mealtimes and with daily tasks like laundry. Individuals can also contribute financially or by donating things like clothing and household items.

“Donations are really important. as well,” she said. “What we can't use directly at our center, we send to one of our six thrift stores in the area, and then that profit from those items goes directly back to our mission.”

Online registration for the event ends Feb. 28, but participants can register in person during packet pickup or at the event until 6:30 p.m.

Click for more information on the race and the Downtown Rescue Mission.