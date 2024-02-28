Digital Media Center
Mobile's public safety leaders to host "peace forum"

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published February 28, 2024 at 3:50 AM CST
City of Mobile

Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn and Mobile's Executive Director of Public Safety, Rob Lasky, will host a second public forum focused on violence prevention on Saturday, March 2.

This is the second "Peace Forum" organized by Penn and Lasky in response to community concerns about violent crime and youth violence in particular.

In January, a similar event was held, highlighting local programs and organizations working to prevent youth violence in the community.

The upcoming event will give community members and local stakeholders an opportunity to share their concerns about public safety in Mobile with local leaders and offer their own suggestions, ideas, and feedback.

The upcoming Peace Forum is scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Dotch Community Center, located at 3100 Banks Ave.

The city of Mobile says all are welcome to join in this critical conversation as they continue to explore every option to put an end to violence in our community.
Tags
News Port Citygun violenceyouthful offenderscommunityAlabama citiesviolent crimeCrimecrime data
