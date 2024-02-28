Digital Media Center
State and Federal investigators scour for clues into bomb detonated at the Alabama AG’s office

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 28, 2024 at 7:15 AM CST
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Federal and state investigators are asking for the public's help in trying to find the person who placed an explosive device outside the Alabama attorney general's office. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asked anyone with information to submit tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI and upload any photos or digital files at ww.fbi.gov/alabamaagexplosion.

The device had been placed outside the Alabama attorney general's office in downtown Montgomery. It exploded at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the state law enforcement agency. No one was injured and no building damage was reported.

"Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion," Alabama Attorney General Marshall said in a statement Monday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not release any additional information about the device or if there was any indication of a possible motive. Explosive device detonated outside Alabama attorney general's office

AG Marshall issued a brief statement Monday confirming one person was injured. He said the device was detonated over the weekend outside the office in downtown Montgomery. He asked anyone with information to contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department referred questions to the attorney general's office.

 
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
