AAA Alabama warns against distracted driving during spring break

An influx of Alabama locals and out-of-state visitors are headed to the beaches and coastal areas of the Yellowhammer State. The spring break vacation period also means more vehicles on the roads, congested interstates and often bumper-to-bumper traffic in the Yellowhammer State.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is reminding all drivers not to follow other vehicles too closely. The agency said maintaining situational awareness and driving in a safe driving posture is critical in avoiding crashes, especially during high traffic periods. ALEA also advises drivers to remain attentive around large vehicles and semi-trucks. This is because semi-trucks command a heavy presence on interstates.

Clay Ingram is the spokesman for AAA Alabama. He stressed the importance of not driving while distracted. This includes avoiding talking or texting while driving, as well as eating and drinking while in the driver’s seat. Distracted driving also includes talking to people in a vehicle while behind the wheel and fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system.

“When traffic volumes are up, like they will be for spring break, then you got more cars on the road. They're closer to you than they normally are,” Ingram explained. “So, your reaction time is less your margin of error is less. And so, you're focusing your attention to detail because is a lot more important when you're behind the wheel in those types of situations.”

According to data compiled by the Center for Advanced Public Safety (CAPS), 5,005 crashes happened in 2022 across Alabama due to impaired driving. This resulted in 260 lives lost in the state that year. CAPS reported that in 2023, impaired driving was a contributing factor in at least 4,398 traffic crashes in Alabama, resulting in about 154 deaths.

“A lot of us think that we can drive with a with a phone in one hand, texting people and watching videos and talking on the phone and things like that. But you just can't do that,” said Ingram. “There's really no such thing as multitasking. If you're expelling some energy and some focus on your phone or some other distraction, then that means less focus and attention on your own the driving.”

According to Drive Safe Alabama, speeding is the top contributing factor in fatal crashes in Alabama, which ranks #12 out of 50 states for speeding-related deaths. A motorist can be considered to be driving at an excessive speed when traveling up to 25 mph over the posted speed limit in the Yellowhammer State. At 26 mph or more above the speed limit in Alabama, drivers could receive a reckless driving charge. Ingram reminds those behind the wheel to go easy on the gas pedal.

“That's the best gas saving tip there is, to slow down and become a more conservative driver. Speeding and then the aggressive driving of the speeding up slowing down changing lanes, quick starts and the hard stops, that uses a lot more gas than people realize,” Ingram explained. “Some studies have shown you can save as much as 33% of your fuel costs by going from being an aggressive driver to being a conservative driver. And when you do that, you'll also be a safer driver.”

The U.S. Department of Energy reports every five mph driven over a speed limit of 50 mph is the equivalent of paying roughly an additional 21 cents per gallon for gas.

Ingram said peak of spring break travel into the Yellowhammer State is expected to be the Friday, Saturday and Sunday leading into the vacation period along with the weekend after. He advised that the least busy times on the roads are typically early in the morning or later in the evening after 8:00 p.m.

“There are people from all over the country that go to the Gulf Coast during spring break, and the vast majority of them have to go through Alabama to get there,” Ingram explained. “Just be prepared for that. It's going to take longer to get to your destination.”

The spring break holiday period runs through the end of April. Travel safety resources from the state of Alabama, including being prepared in the event of severe weather, a medical emergency or other health and safety issues, can be found here.