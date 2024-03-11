Application deadline for Huntsville's 2024 summer intern program fast approaching

College students looking for career experience are invited to apply to the city of Huntsville's 2024 Summer Intern Program, open to applicants ages 19 or older with a high school diploma or GED.

Candidates currently enrolled in or who have recently graduated from accredited colleges or universities can now apply. The application period runs through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

The eight-week program will accept up to 10 interns. Interns will be part-time employees who earn $12.51 per hour and work a schedule up to 29 hours per week, depending on the department’s needs.

Internships span various city departments including:



Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Community Development

Engineering

Finance

Huntsville Police

Natural Resources

Parking & Public Transit

Parks & Recreation

Planning

Traffic Engineering

“The City of Huntsville provides exceptional learning opportunities for driven college students seeking professional and personal development,” said Kenny Anderson, Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, which partners with the City’s Human Resources Department on the internship program, in a press release. “Chances like this are rare, yet they can significantly shape a student’s future through on-the-job training, networking and growth.”

The program runs from June 3 to July 26 and offers valuable on-the-job training and networking opportunities. Interns work Monday through Thursday, with hours determined by department heads.

To apply, see the job listing, complete the application and submit a cover letter/essay. Interviews begin the week of March 25, with accepted interns notified shortly thereafter.

More information can be found here.