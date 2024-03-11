Several services offered to the community through Gulf Shores Gives Back Day

The City of Gulf Shores is partnering with Gulf Shores City Schools to host the inaugural Gulf Shores Gives Back Day, a day of service for the Gulf Shores community.

Gulf Shores Gives Back Day will feature 2,000 students, grades pre-K to 12, joining forces with city workers, civic organizations, and community members in a community-wide initiative designed to promote a culture of giving back and positively impacting the city, according to a press release.

Gulf Shores City Schools

Scheduled for Thursday, March 14, at 8:30 a.m., Gulf Shores Gives Back Day will kick off with a pep rally on the practice field of Gulf Shores Middle School. Then, participants will go off to the various project sites throughout the city. In the event of rain or severe weather, March 15 has been selected as the backup date.

Spearheaded by the Gulf Shores City Schools’ Mental Health Advisory Committee, students and volunteers will engage in service opportunities such as beach cleanups, park beautification projects, food drives and spreading cheer at local retirement facilities, according to event organizers.

The city's website says participants will also tackle a variety of meaningful projects across the city, ranging from beach cleanups and park revitalization to delivering meals to those in need and spreading cheer at local nursing homes.

Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin and Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft released the following statements ahead of the event:

“This day will show our dedication to community service and civic engagement while uniting our students, teachers, and community members in a collective effort to strengthen the heart of our city,” said Gulf Shores Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin in the press release. “As educators, our job is to instill values of compassion, empathy, and giving back. Gulf Shores Gives Back Day is the perfect event for our community to come together and make a difference.”

“This is not just about one day of service; it’s about fostering a spirit of giving that can last a lifetime,” said Mayor Robert Craft in the press release. “We look forward to working with Gulf Shores City Schools on this initiative and seeing its positive impacts on our community for years to come.”

City leaders say this event is all about uniting students, teachers and community members in a collective effort to strengthen the heart of Gulf Shores. Organizers say this event also highlights the importance of service, community engagement and civic responsibility.