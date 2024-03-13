Play like a kid again at Mobile's Adult Field Day, event registration closing soon

Play like a kid again at the City of Mobile Adult Field Day. Organizers say the inaugural event is a throwback to grade school and built with adults in mind.

All the classic field day games like tug of war, relay races, obstacle courses and more will be played at Herndon-Sage Park at 2900 Dauphin St. on Saturday, March 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The deadline to register for the City of Mobile Adult Field Day is Monday, March 18. On-site registration is also being offered.

City of Mobile

"This will be our first year doing this. We wanted an event for just adults. So, we thought of an adult field day. Everybody loves to play games and activities," said JeNyia Rocker, Events Manager for the City of Mobile. "We just wanted to bring this to Mobile, like a throwback to grade school."

Rocker said participants can play solo, grab some friends or start their own teams, but the overall goal is to get ready for a friendly competition.

"We'll have the adults bring in a team, or they're playing by themselves, and we'll find them somebody on the day of the event," she explained. "The amount of people maximum is 10 people per team, but we don't have a limit right now for how many teams [are] playing."

Rocker said participants must register to play, and the event check-in will begin at 2 p.m. the day of the event.

"We have the survey, and then we'll send an email out to all the teams that registered," she explained. "Then, on site, we'll have a pregame conversation with everyone to let them know the rules and how everything will be played on the day of the event.

Rocker explained that teams will rotate through the stations to accumulate points for their team for a chance to be crowned Adult Field Day champions.

"The team with the highest points at the end of all eight events, they'll be crowned champion," she explained. "Then, we'll also have an award for the runner-up and the third-place finishers at the end ceremony, and everybody will receive a certificate."

Rocker said this is the first Adult Field Day for Mobile, but it might not be the last. She said the city will give surveys and ask for feedback to help Mobile leaders decide if this will be a community event to potentially continue in the future.

"We think this will be a great event for people to get involved [in], and we would like to continue doing it annually," said Rocker. "It's a great way to get out and enjoy the park and enjoy each other's company."

For more information, call (251) 208-1550, email MPRDEvents@cityofmobile.org or click here.