Registration open for Hangout Music Festival volunteer, paid staff eco-team workers

Promoting sustainability practices and helping to reduce waste is giving Alabamians the chance at free tickets to Hangout Music Festival. The iconic Gulf Shores music event is taking place from May 17 to May 19. Headlining artists include Zach Bryan, Lana Del Ray and Odesza.

The Alabama Coastal Foundation (ACF) and ZeroHero organization are accepting both paid and unpaid staff and volunteers for the event. The additions to the ACF’s Eco-Team receive free admission for all three days of the festival. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age to apply.

Mark Berte is the Executive Director of the ACF. He said the duties of both job positions include making sure the beach is clean and safe for all patrons and wildlife. Berte explained participants in roles can enjoy their favorite performances while contributing to the environment.

“They help patrons to the sorting stations, as well as recycle as much material as possible,” he said. “We try to keep the beaches as clean as we can during [and] after the venues each evening. So, it's a really unique opportunity for people who enjoy music but also who enjoy making sure our environment is clean.”

Berte said the ACF has partnered with the ZeroHero organization for the last seven years to recruit volunteers and paid staff. ZeroHero works with local nonprofits to hire help for events.

The time commitment for each position varies, with the unpaid work having more flexibility than the paid staff. The paid staff are required to work an eight-hour shift every day of the event, getting paid $15/hour. A lunch or dinner break is included for the paid shift.

Volunteers are encouraged to work four hours per day, from 8:00 p.m. until midnight. This shift does not include a break. Both positions have a designated coordinator to report to.

Berte stressed the importance of keeping the coastline clean at a large event like Hangout. He explained trash can harm wildlife and leave a damaging impact on the ocean.

“If any litter makes its way into our waterways, it's a small plastic bag, a sea turtle will mistake that as a jellyfish and try to eat it,” Berte said. “So, we try to not only look good for humans, but it’s also a protection for our coastal wildlife that that are here in Alabama as well.”

To apply for a paid position, complete the application here. The form will include a nonrefundable processing fee, and confirmation for the position is required on the site.

To apply for an unpaid volunteering position, complete this application. Then purchase a reimbursable ticket as soon as the application is accepted. The ticket price is given back to the volunteer after they have completed all assigned shifts and are in good standing with the event and rules. After all positions are filled, reimbursable tickets will sell out and the application closes.

For more information on the Alabama Coastal Foundation, click here, while details about Hangout Music Fest can be found here.