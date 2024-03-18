UA approves contract extension for basketball coach Nate Oates

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees wants basketball coach Nate Oates around until 2030. The panel approved the new agreement that will extend his current contract by one season to keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide basketball program through March 14, 2030. The compensation package will increase annually throughout the length of the contract.

In a UA release, Oates said.

“I am excited and honored for the chance to extend my relationship with the University of Alabama. I have said from day one, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa and the University so I am thankful and appreciative for all the support we have received from President Stuart Bell, Chancellor St. John, The Board of Trustees and Greg Byrne. We have enjoyed tremendous success during our five years at Alabama and we look forward to building on that for many years to come.”

Now in his fifth season as coach of the Crimson Tide program, Oats has led Alabama to a one hundred and thirteen wins and fifty-three losses overall. That effort is highlighted by a pair of SEC regular season championships, two SEC Tournament championships and two trips to the NCAA Sweet 16.

This season, Oats has guided Alabama to a 21-11 overall record and a 13-5 mark in SEC play. The Tide is currently ranked number nineteen in the Associated Press Top 25 and will make its fourth-straight NCAA tournament appearance. That marks the first time since 2003-06 that the Tide advanced to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

“Coach Oats has done a phenomenal job leading Alabama men’s basketball, and we look forward to him doing so for many years to come,” said Athletic Director Greg Byrne. “He is not only a great coach but is also an outstanding leader and developer of young men, and we appreciate his commitment to our program. Thank you to President Bell, Chancellor St. John and our Board of Trustees for their approval in this process.”

Alabama has not only seen success on the court but also in the classroom, as the team posted a 3.37 fall grade point average (GPA), the program’s highest-ever team GPA. The Tide has also had a 100 percent graduation success rate for all student-athletes exhausting eligibility.