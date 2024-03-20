Gov. Ivey announces Special Election dates for House District 52

Governor Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 52, which includes parts of Jefferson County. This seat was previously held by John Rogers, whose resignation was effective March 13, 2024.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, June 18, 2024; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, July 16, 2024; and the special general election for Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

“Alabamians in House District 52 deserve fair and full representation in the legislative process, and this special election will ensure that is the case. To uphold public trust, integrity is imperative and accountability is non-negotiable,” said Governor Ivey in a press release. “I encourage everyone in this district to ensure they have a strong voice of representation in the Alabama Legislature by getting out and casting their vote during this special election.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

In addition to submitting his resignation letter, Rogers also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The charges are related to what federal prosecutors described as a kickback scheme that diverted money from a fund intended to pay for community projects in Jefferson County.

He will be sentenced on July 26. Federal prosecutors are recommending that Rogers be sentenced to 14 months of home confinement. He agreed to pay $197, 950 in restitution as part of the plea deal.

Rogers, a Democrat from Birmingham, was first elected to the Alabama Legislature in 1982. Rogers is the third Alabama lawmaker to plead guilty to a criminal charge during this four-year term.

