Safety enhancements on the Strip yielding results from UAPD, Tuscaloosa police partnership

The University of Alabama (UA) and city of Tuscaloosa continue to make an area along University Boulevard just west of the campus, known as the Strip, a place the community and Alabama fans can enjoy, according to UA.

“We want our community members and fans to be able to come and have a good time,” said University of Alabama Chief of Police John Hooks in a statement. “The added and enhanced security measures that we implemented last year have been well-received and led to positive results, and we are continuing to make sure the Strip is a safe, secure and friendly environment for those who want to visit.”

In February 2023, UAPD and Tuscaloosa police joined together to open a precinct at 1209 University Blvd. The precinct is staffed 24 hours a day by a UA Security Resources assistant, and a UAPD officer is always on patrol in the area. Anyone needing to report a crime, report lost or stolen property, turn in found items or just speak with an officer can do so by visiting the customer service window in the precinct lobby.

“Speaking on behalf of The University of Alabama student body, we are proud and appreciative of the safety advancements on the Strip undertaken jointly by UAPD and TPD,” said SGA President Collier Dobbs. “Whether through the increased opportunities for students to report incidents, increased visibility or increased safety precautions in regard to automobile traffic, their efforts have made a positive impact on students’ college experiences as they traverse our campus daily.”

An added dedicated resource, the UAPD Off-Campus Public Safety Unit led by Capt. Mark Grimes, along with officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, increase patrols in the area Wednesday through Saturday nights. Police presence also increases when larger-than-average crowds are expected, such as for home football games.

Along with the new precinct, other security enhancements have also been made in the area. Additional security cameras have been installed, along with fiber optic internet which allows Security Resources to monitor more cameras simultaneously. A new public address system has been installed allowing officers to make recorded and live voice announcements to crowds when needed.

For pedestrian safety, UAPD began using portable speed bumps to slow traffic on University Boulevard during peak evening hours. The city has worked to curb cruising in the area by placing permanent traffic calming devices on several adjacent streets, which also reduces speeding in those heavily student-populated areas.

“The portable speedbumps are a deterrent,” Grimes said. “Most motorists don’t like to drive over them, and it reduces reckless exhibition driving and speeding in the area, as well as unwanted cruising.”

To help with loitering in parking areas, the city enacted new towing regulations in August, which means drivers are more likely to be towed if they park in a lot that requires a decal or other credentials. University parking lots in the area are closed to visitors at night.

While the safety enhancements have made positive impacts, Hooks and Grimes both point to the partnerships that have been formed with the city and local business owners as the main reason for change in the area. University and city leaders meet regularly to discuss ways to improve the Strip. Ideas for the precinct and security enhancements were formed in those meetings.

“Downtown Tuscaloosa offers a historic community and wonderful neighborhoods energized with the youthful vitality of 40,000 students, their parents and visitors,” said City Councilman Lee Busby whose district includes the Strip. “The partnership between the city and UA has never been stronger.”

In the coming months, UAPD plans to begin using low-speed vehicles to help better navigate the area for faster response times. As part of Elevate Tuscaloosa, the city and University are conducting a corridor study to determine what additional improvements need to be made to University Boulevard between campus and downtown. Upgrades to security, lighting, utility systems and landscaping in the area are all expected in the future.