Barbie and Puss in Boots among the offerings for Mobile’s Spring Movies in the Park series.

The City of Mobile’s Spring Movies in the Park gets underway tomorrow with some heroes in a half shell. The Figures Community Center will feature the film Teenaged Mutant Ninja Turtles to start off the series. That screening will be followed up with Barbie at Lavretta Park next week. Jeniya Rocker is Events Manager for Mobile. She says the films are free and visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and snacks.

“So they can just come out, enjoy the scenery, see the parks. Get to know the park is with love with a movie that you haven't seen in a while, or maybe a new movie. But we just encourage everybody to come and hang out,” said Rocker.

Rocker says the series is a good way for Mobile area residents to enjoy local parks while taking in a film for free. The screening of Barbie will be followed up by Talladega Nights at Mathews Park. Rocker says families should review what films are being presented before bringing younger children to the event.

“You'll have eight different movies at eight different locations. So we just encourage people to just come out,” she said. “So some of them are family friendly movies, and then some of them are teens and adults.”

Movies in the Park will wrap up in May with a showing of Elvis at Tetonti Park.