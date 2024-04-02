Huntsville Police Department earns ninth advanced CALEA reaccreditation

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has received its ninth advanced reaccreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), which reaffirms the department’s commitment to providing exemplary service to employees and citizens.

To achieve advanced accreditation, an agency must demonstrate continued compliance with 460 law enforcement standards. The CALEA Board of Commissioners routinely re-evaluates these standards to help strengthen accountability within the agency and the community.

“We know Huntsville has one of the best public safety agencies in the country, and this reaccreditation affirms that,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle in a press release. “It’s also a testament to HPD’s sworn officers and civilians who serve our citizens daily, and we thank them for their service and sacrifice.”

HPD was first accredited by CALEA in 1996 and has continued to earn its reaccreditation every four years as the agency requires, according to the city. CALEA assessors are granted access to HPD’s policies, procedures, records and personnel as part of the accreditation process.

CALEA also interviews HPD employees and citizens as part of the accreditation process. HPD Chief Kirk Giles recognized Jessica Coleman and Deborah Riggs for their efforts as part of the Accreditation Team.

“This advanced reaccreditation reflects the department’s commitment to professional law enforcement for our community,” Chief Giles said in a statement. “I thank the employees who helped us achieve this goal and the citizens for their continued support.”

Learn more about CALEA’s law enforcement accreditation process here.