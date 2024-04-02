Montgomery Navy Week underway as sailors participate in community events, schools across the city

City of Montgomery City of Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed presented a proclamation on April 1, 2024, honoring Sailors from Montgomery and declaring the first week in April 2024 as Montgomery Navy Week to Montgomery-native Rear Admiral Mike Brown.

Montgomery is hosting the State Capitol’s first Navy Week as the Navy visits the area for a week of events from April 1 to April 7.

The week celebrates and honors the United States Navy's presence in Montgomery and the River Region.

Mayor Steven Reed issued a city proclamation recognizing this occasion, highlighting the Navy's outreach efforts. Community engagement events and free public performances are scheduled throughout the week.

"Montgomery takes pride in being a distinguished Great American Defense Community, home to thousands of Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Guardians, and Veterans," said Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed in a statement. "Montgomery Navy Week offers a unique chance for our citizens to connect with our naval forces, fostering mutual respect and understanding. This proclamation reflects our deep appreciation for the United States Navy's dedication to our community."

Montgomery Navy Week is being celebrated in conjunction with the Beyond The Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base. The city says the week-long observance brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Montgomery, the state of Alabama, and the nation. More than 50 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city.

Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity.

Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, providing the public a firsthand look at why the Navy matters to cities like Montgomery.

Throughout the week, Sailors are participating in various community events and schools across the area, including at the Mercy House, Heart of Alabama Food Bank, and STEM presentations at Auburn University at Montgomery.

In addition, high visibility engagements include the ASU Hornets baseball game on April 2, Montgomery Whitewater on April 3, the Learning Arts Center Jam Session on April 4 and at the Maxwell Airshow STEM hangar throughout the weekend. Residents will also enjoy free live music by Navy Band Southeast at venues throughout the week.

Montgomery Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks in 2024, which brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 130 million people, which is about half the U.S. population.

Learn more about Montgomery Navy Week here.