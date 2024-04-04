AIDS Alabama hosting 15th annual Dining Out for Life to raise funds, awareness for HIV/AIDS services

AIDS Alabama is asking the Birmingham community to take part and “Dine Out, Give Back” during an event to help raise funds and awareness for HIV and AIDS services. The Magic City's 15th annual Dining Out For Life is taking place on Thursday, April 25 at participating restaurants in Birmingham.

AIDS Alabama

The Southern U.S. accounts for approximately 38% of the U.S. population but represented more than half (52%) of all new HIV diagnoses in 2021. Data shows that in 2021, there were 14,436 people living with HIV in Alabama, and 625 people were newly diagnosed with HIV.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 17% of Alabamians with HIV are unaware of their status, which means they aren’t getting the HIV care they need.

Additionally, the CDC reports 67% of Alabamians with diagnosed HIV are virally suppressed. When a person with HIV takes their medicine regularly, they become virally suppressed, allowing them to live a long and healthy life and have effectively no risk of sexually transmitting HIV.

Preventing new HIV transmissions can be done by using proven interventions, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and syringe services programs (SSPs).

Though there have been many medical advances that make HIV manageable as a chronic condition, Alabama has the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in the nation, making AIDS Alabama’s prevention, transportation, mental health and housing services vital.

Some of Birmingham’s best restaurants will team up with AIDS Alabama to bring awareness about HIV in our community and raise funds for AIDS Alabama’s HIV services, prevention initiatives, and housing programs.

“Science has given us the tools to end the HIV epidemic, but these incredible advancements are useless if we can’t get them into the hands of the folks who need them. These restaurants are helping us do just that," said AIDS Alabama’s Director of Development, Gina Mallisham, in a statement. “Join us at a partnering restaurant or get takeout to support AIDS Alabama's life-saving, life-affirming programs and services."

Some of Birmingham's most popular restaurants are participating in the event, including:

• Big Bad Breakfast

• Chez Lulu

• El Barrio

• Frothy Monthy

• Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila

• Ocean

• Rojo

• Slice Pizza & Brew

• Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato

• Vino Gallery & Bar

Find participating restaurants at: http://www.diningoutforlife.com/birmingham.

Organizers say volunteers to be Dining Out For Life Ambassadors or Table Captains are key to the success of this event. Those interested in volunteering can contact Gina Mallisham at gina.mallisham@aidsalabama.org or by calling 205.239.9892.