Registration for Huntsville Parks & Recreation 2024 summer camps now open

Those looking for a way to get the kids out of the house this summer are being invited to consider Huntsville Parks & Recreation summer camps.

Led by highly trained staff, the city says the camps offer a blend of educational and recreational activities. They provide children with more than just a place to spend their days through opportunities for growth, learning, friendship-building and exploration of new interests.

“We’ve had overwhelming community interest in our camp offerings,” said Parks & Recreation Director James Gossett in a statement. “We’re proud to offer something truly unique and affordable that also provides educational and physical fitness opportunities for students during summer months.”

Huntsville City School students in grades 1-6 are eligible for full-day camps, which run from Monday, June 3, to Friday, July 27.

Full-day camps will be at Cavalry Hills, Dr. Richard Showers, Sr., Fern Bell and Mark Russell recreation centers.

The cost is $50 per week per student and $30 per week for each sibling.

Half-day specialty camps are age-specific and cost $25 per week per student and $10 per week for each sibling.

Half-day camp offerings are:



Art Camp: Optimist Recreation Center – Ages 6-8, June 10-14, 8:30 a.m. to noon

Art Camp: Optimist Recreation Center – Ages 9-12, July 15-19, 8:30 a.m. to noon

Fit & Fun Camp: Johnson Legacy Center – Ages 6-7, June 10-14, 8 a.m. to noon

Fit & Fun Camp: Johnson Legacy Center – Ages 8-9, June 24-28, 8 a.m. to noon

Fit & Fun Camp: Johnson Legacy Center – Ages 10-11, July 15-19, 8 a.m. to noon

Sports Camp: Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center – Ages 6-12, June 10-14, 8 a.m. to noon

Basketball Camp: Challenger Gymnasium – Ages 6-12, June 10-14, 10 a.m. to noon

Pickleball Camp: Challenger Gymnasium – Ages 6-12, July 8-12, 10 a.m. to noon

Exploring HSV Special Needs Camp – June 10-14.

Space is limited for each camp, and parents and guardians are encouraged to register early. For more information, visit the Huntsville Parks & Recreation’s Summer Camps page. Additionally, for information on the Special Needs Camp, email Special Populations Recreation Supervisor Tia Clayton at Tia.Clayton@HuntsvilleAL.gov.