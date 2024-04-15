Birmingham Poet Laureate hosting public reading of new chapbook

Birmingham’s inaugural Poet Laureate, Salaam Green, is hosting a public reading of her new chapbook, “Once Upon a Magic City” in honor of National Poetry Month on Thursday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Birmingham Public Library.

The chapbook contains sixteen original poems by Green and can be used in schools, civic organizations, libraries and by anyone who wants to learn more about the city and its culture. To make the book more accessible, Green will be distributing free copies of the book at the signing.

“As a result of National Poetry Month, I wanted to bring poetry to the people and to showcase some of the black oratory work that I've observed and had an opportunity to do work on in the city for the last three months as a poet laureate,” said Green.

The public reading will also serve as the official unveiling of the book’s cover art which was designed by Birmingham visual artist, Micah Briggs. Green worked alongside Briggs to create the work that she said captures the essence of the city.

“I wanted it to be Afro-Southern ethereal, I wanted it to embody the sentiment of the city while at the same be inclusive towards progress that's happening in the city and the promise that comes through art, poetry. And she [Briggs] did a beautiful job,” said Green.

The books from the signing will also come with a poster of the cover art.

In addition to the art and the poems, the chapbook will contain tips to inspire journaling. Green said that she is encouraging readers to get creative though her initiative.

“A part of the journaling prompts is not just in writing, but they can also draw, sketch and create their ideas and have an opportunity to interact and have an active experience with the chat book.”

Green’s public reading of “Once Upon a Magic City” is free event that will take place on April 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Birmingham Public Library.

More information about the event and information about Green’s role as the Birmingham Poet Laureate can be found here on the City of Birmingham website.