Alabama promoting acceptance, advocacy during National Autism Awareness Month

Autism Awareness Month is in full swing across the nation, including here in Alabama, and a city on the Gulf Coast is offering modified experiences for all abilities. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental condition that can impair communication and interactions. It varies from person to person in its presentation.

According to information from the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADPH), many people with ASD have unusual ways of learning, paying attention and reacting to different sensations. ADPH states the thinking and learning abilities of people with ASD can vary from gifted to severely challenged. ASD begins before the age of three and lasts throughout the life of a person with the disorder.

“Autism has no physical features. It's one of those disabilities that is invisible, although there are some symptoms of it,” said LaDarrel Bell, program manager for Mobile’s Therapeutics recreation program. “Some individuals may walk on their toes, some individuals may hold their fingers in their ears, some [are] not making eye contact. However, just on an average day of walking in the grocery store, you wouldn't really [be able to] point out that person has autism.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, symptoms of ASD also include:

· Repeating certain behaviors or having unusual behaviors, such as repeating words or phrases (a behavior called echolalia)

· Having a lasting intense interest in specific topics, such as numbers, details, or facts

· Becoming upset by slight changes in a routine and having difficulty with transitions

· Being more sensitive or less sensitive than other people to sensory input, such as light, sound, clothing or temperature

Like Mobile Parks and Recreation, organizations across Alabama have made spaces for those on the autism spectrum and for those who have other invisible and visible disabilities. The city’s Therapeutics department, housed at the Dodge Community Center, allows residents to participate in various activities, regardless of ability. Bell explained there are negative stigmas and misconceptions surrounding autism.

“A lot of the gentlemen and women that live with autism, they have a great understanding,” she said. “The communication barrier may be there in some cases. However, people with autism do understand. They understand what you're saying. They understand emotions. Sometimes, they might not be able to verbally express it, but they still have feelings, and they have those emotions. Sometimes, they'll come out in different ways.”

According to data from the Alabama and national ASD prevalence rates, there are between 28,000 and 71,000 people with ASD living in Alabama. Activists and health professionals explain Alabamians with ASD need a “system of care” with appropriate and accessible supports and services. This is not possible without funding for public and private insurance coverage, Regional Autism Centers and both private and public services like the Therapeutics program in Mobile.

According to the city’s website, the goal of the department is to ensure that all community members are able to access meaningful recreational and leisure opportunities, regardless of ability. Therapeutics modifies programs and provides support, whenever necessary, to facilitate a successful and enjoyable experience.

“We offer a variety of activities from art, music, adaptive sports program, just to give them an outlet to get out of the house [and] into the community to socialize, interact with other individuals and just have a great recreational program,” Bell explained about the activities offered through the department.

Therapeutics offers a variety of local options, so residents don’t have to travel far and wide to participate in accessible programming. The city says the department aims to create a supportive and inclusive recreation environment, increase community awareness, accessibility and acceptance of individuals with different abilities, including those living with ASD.

“We want to bring awareness to autism; to let the world know, or let people know, these are average people. They're just like you and I, however, they just live a little differently,” Bell explained. “They think a little differently. They may communicate a little differently. They may behave a little differently, but it doesn't mean we should treat them any less, or we should discriminate against them.”

Bell also created the Magnolia Breeze Youth Ensemble, an all-inclusive therapeutic ensemble in Mobile with a drumline and dancers. It welcomes students ages 5-19, regardless of their physical, mental or sensory challenges.

Bell said she created the ensemble when she realized students with disabilities were being turned away from traditional bands, and therapeutic activities were hard to find in Mobile.

The Magnolia Breeze drumline and dancers march at parades and events in Mobile throughout the year, including Mardi Gras. Read more about the ensemble here.