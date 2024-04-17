West Alabama Food and Wine Festival is back for its 11th year

Northport will be hosting this year’s unique culinary experience for its second year in row on Sunday, April 21. Attendees will enjoy tastings from over 30 local restaurants and vendors. In addition to great food, wine and entertainment two Alabama nonprofits will be benefiting from the festival.

West Alabama Food Bank and Turning Point are this year’s beneficiaries. WAFB hopes to alleviate hunger in the state by providing food to agencies across nine Alabama counties. This will be Turning Points’ first year benefiting from proceeds. TP is a domestic violence shelter in Alabama that has been caring for survivors for more than 35 years.

Debbie Puckett is a co-chair for West Alabama Food and Wine Festival. She explained this annual event has raised over $150,000 for local non-profits and that her team is very excited for this year’s organizations.

For the F&WF team this is an opportunity for people to get involved and to give back to their community while having fun.

“We fundraise to benefit community organization. And how we do that is through our West Alabama food vendors, like a lot of our restaurants around West Alabama, participate, and Wine and Spirits vendors participate and that is on their own dime,” said Puckett.

Doors will open at 3:30pm for VIP ticket holders and 4:00pm for general admission. VIP guest will be welcome with their own space, wine tasting and other benefits. The festival will have a typical festival set up. Visitors will travel down the downtown streets of Northport on Main Avenue. They can enjoy fellowship with friends and family while exploring all that the festival has to offer.

“Basically, people will come in, they'll get a glass, and they'll go to each food and wine vendor be able to take something from their menu, whatever they choose to prepare for the day, we will have a live band. And some of the merchants will actually be open as well. And that's new this year,” said Puckett.

For the first time in eleven years the festival will have a live podcast trailer. This is an opportunity for food and wine enthusiasts to learn about some of their local chefs and vendors. Puckett explained that chefs, involved members, and even customers will have the chance to be interviewed.

General admission tickets are priced at $75 and VIP $100. For more information on the festival or how to get involved visit their West Alabama Food and Wine Festival website.