Opportunities to shred private documents are coming to North Alabama

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama is a non-profit who has been hosting the annual ‘Shred Day’s.’ The event will consist of four opportunities across the state each held on a Saturday throughout the months of April and May.

Shred Days is an opportunity for Alabamians to safely dispose of documents and recycle electronics or prescription drugs. Lindsay George is the communications and marketing coordinator for BBB of North Alabama. She explained that the event was inspired by wanting to give the community an opportunity to protect their identity and shred personal documents.

“Shred day’s events are a chance for residents and consumers to shred their personal documents, do any type of electronic recycling or even drug take back to protect their identity as well as the environment,” said George.

Each event will be set up drive-thru style and will consist of slightly different opportunities. According to BBB there will be company’s onsite to properly destroy products on their specific day.

“Florence Saturday on April 5 will be strictly document shredding. For the Huntsville shred day on Saturday, April 20 will be document shredding as well as electronic recycling. And then we'll have two days on the same day for Decatur as well as Coleman. And those events will feature document shredding, electronic recycling as well as prescription drug take back,” said George.

Cars are allowed a max of three thirteen gallon sized trash bags or boxes. Shred Day materials that consist of cardboard, plastic, metal and binders will not be accepted and should be removed. Gadgets similar to cell phones and computers will be accepted, however, computer monitors and large-back televisions will not.

BBB of North Alabama believes by partnering with AARP Alabama they will pass last years number of 71,000 tubs of paper shredded. George encourages individuals to bring their materials to Shred Days events to lower their risk of identity thief and to prevent more pollution from entering the air.

Shred Days will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 5, April 20 and May 4. For more information regarding location and approved materials visit the BBB website.