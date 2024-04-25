Registration open for Huntsville Yoga Week with free instruction for all levels classes

North Alabama residents and beyond are invited to participate in free yoga classes taking place in Huntsville communities and various spots around town.

Registration is open for Huntsville Yoga Week, scheduled for May 6 through May 12. The event is made possible through a partnership between Light on Yoga Fitness and local businesses.

From Monday, May 6 through Sunday, May 12, North Alabama will be able to join their favorite yoga instructors for all-levels classes which are open to anyone to join.

This year’s event will include classes at Botanical Garden, the Orion Amphitheater, Stovehouse, Campus 805, Ditto Landing, Lowe Mill, MidCity District, Big Spring Park, Back Forty Beer Company, Constitution Park, Huntsville City FC and an additional pop-up class at Toyota Field on Saturday, May 18.

“Huntsville Yoga Week was created with North Alabama’s growing yoga community at the forefront,” said Connor Humphrey, co-owner of Light On Yoga Fitness. “We believe yoga is a practive for anyone and everyone. This will be a week filled with good company, great classes and amazing venues.”

Schedule of Events for Huntsville Yoga Week:



Monday, May 6 -- 10 a.m. at Botanical Garden

Monday, May 6 -- 6 p.m. at Orion Amphitheater

Tuesday, May 7 -- 6 p.m. at Stovehouse

Wednesday, May 8 -- 10 a.m. at Butler Green at Campus 805

Wednesday, May 8 -- 6 p.m. at Ditto Landing

Thursday, May 9 -- 6 p.m. at Lowe Mill

Friday, May 10 -- 10 a.m. at MidCity District

Friday, May 10 -- 6 p.m. at Big Spring Park East

Saturday, May 11 -- 10 a.m. at Back Forty Beer Company

Saturday, May 11 -- 6 p.m. at Constitution Park at Early Works

Sunday, May 12 -- 10 a.m. at Huntsville City FC

Saturday, May 18 -- 9 a.m. at Toyota Field

Locals and beyond who are unable to attend Huntsville Yoga Week can enjoy free yoga classes and $5 aerial classes at the Light On Yoga Fitness studio all week long.

For more information, including registration for all Huntsville Yoga Week events, click here.