Sunken Utopia: Mobile nonprofit hosting prom for Alabama LGBTQ+ teens

A nonprofit that works to address the needs of LGBTQ+ individuals in Alabama is inviting high school students to a night of dancing at a safe space this weekend.

Prism United, an organization that advocates for the queer community in the state, is hosting Prism Prom 2024 on Saturday, April 27. This event is specifically for LGBTQ+ high school students and is billed as a welcoming space where teens can be themselves and have an unforgettable night.

Organizers say Prism Prom 2024 is for students aged 14 through 18 who identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The event started three years ago and offers queer teens an opportunity to attend a prom that ensures a safe and positive environment.

“For many LGBTQ youth, prom can be [a] complicated, uncomfortable experience,” said Corey Harvard, the executive director of Prism United. “Depending on the school environment, they might not get to present in the way that feels authentic or attend with their preferred prom date. That leaves a lot of LGBTQ kids feeling like outsiders [that] never really getting to be present or fully enter into the experience. Prism Prom ensures that LGBTQ youth get to experience prom as any youth should.”

The theme for this year’s Prism Prom 2024 is SUNKEN UTOPIA. The dress code is simple: wear whatever makes you comfortable. Students are encouraged to dress however formal or casual as they desire.

“The teens can dress formal if they want to dress up, or they could come in a costume if they want to match the underwater theme. As long as attire is age appropriate, really anything goes,” said Harvard.

The prom will also have a collaborative playlist where students can play their favorite songs to enjoy. Harvard said that there will be dancing, photo stations, retro gaming consoles, snacks and a few surprises of which he said will be revealed the night of the event.

“We’ve got some surprises up our sleeves. I don't want to reveal everything yet, but in the past, we've had a TikTok celebrity. Last year, we did a live interactive skit that was a big hit with the kids. Our surprises are always a highlight for the kids,” he said.

The event staff is ensuring the safety of the prom-goers with hired security and Prism volunteers. Non-consensual photography and filming are prohibited. Prom-goers are instructed to choose between two different glow bracelets upon entering. The color of the bracelet that they choose indicates if they consent to having their photo taken.

Prism Prom 2024 will be on Saturday, April 27, starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Terrace Room of the Alabama Contemporary Arts Center. Tickets are $20 and are required for entry. To purchase a ticket for this event or to learn more, click here.

Prism United was established five years ago as a support group for LGBTQ+ teens. The group now responds to broader issues that face the community in the area.