Montgomery Mayor Set to become president of African American Mayors Association

On Friday, April 26, Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed will be sworn in as president of the African American Mayors Association (AAMA), the nation’s only organization exclusively representing Black mayors in the United States.

Reed, who is currently the organization’s 1st Vice President, will lead the organization through the 2024 presidential elections and the start of the 119th Congress.

The African American Mayor’s Association was funded in 2014. It works to empower local leaders for the benefit of their citizens by taking positions on public policies that impact the vitality and sustainability of cities, providing mayors with leadership and management tools, and creating a forum for member mayors to share best practices related to municipal management.

“I am honored to accept the challenge of representing the unique needs and interests of our communities, big and small, to the White House, Congress, and others over the next year,” said Reed in a press statement. "I am committed to harnessing the collective strengths of our members nationwide to drive meaningful policy changes. We will work together to address critical issues such as public safety, economic development, and health equity to ensure that our regions not only thrive but also offer a higher quality of life."

As AAMA president, Mayor Reed's focus will be on improving public safety outcomes, reskilling workers and building capital and capacity for minority-owned businesses, increasing collaboration with the U.S. Department of State, and building support for equitable infrastructure investments and sustainable city initiatives.

Mayor Reed, Montgomery's first African American mayor, began his second term in November 2023. A native of Montgomery and an alumnus of Morehouse College and Vanderbilt University, where he earned his MBA, Mayor Reed is committed to realizing his vision of a more equitable, progressive, and compassionate city.

In addition to serving as the new AAMA president, Mayor Reed is a member of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Board of Trustees. Read more about the mayor here.