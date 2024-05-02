Students in Tuscaloosa join national protests over Gaza

Students on the University of Alabama campus joined nationwide campus protests over Israel and Gaza. Marchers gathered at the plaza near the university's financial building on the Tuscaloosa campus. UA leaders issued a statement…

“The University of Alabama is committed to free and open inquiry and expression for members of the University campus community,” the university said in a statement Wednesday. “As part of this commitment, UA encourages responsible deliberation and debate on campus facilitates numerous opportunities for members of our community to express differing points of view. While maintaining neutrality on matters of free speech, UA has policies in place to regulate access to facilities and grounds to ensure safety and security on campus and to maintain the orderly operations of the University. Any protests must be fully compliant with all applicable University policies, and any deviation from those policies will be promptly addressed. To help ensure peaceful event, University staff has shared the attached guidance, which is consistent with existing University policy, with event organizers.”

This comes as Police removed barricades and began dismantling a pro-Palestinian demonstrators' encampment on the UCLA campus. Police removed barricades and began dismantling a pro-Palestinian demonstrators' encampment. Thursday morning's law enforcement action comes after officers spent hours threatening arrests over loud speakers if people did not disperse. The sound of flash-bangs could be heard as police moved in. Police detained a handful of people on campus, tying their wrists with zip ties. Hundreds had gathered on campus, both inside a barricaded tent encampment and outside of it in support. The police action occurred a night after the UCLA administration and campus police waited hours to stop the counter-protesters' attack. The delay drew condemnation from Muslim students and California Governor Gavin Newsom.