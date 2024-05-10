UA’s national wheelchair basketball champions to host summer camp

The University of Alabama wheelchair basketball team is gearing up to brings athletes from around the country to Tuscaloosa. The three-day camp takes place from June 26th through the 29th, with both overnight and day camp options. Athletes aged 12-19 can learn from UA’s top coaches and current athletes.

Zach Smith is the Operations Coordinator for The University of Alabama’s adapted athletics. He said campers with varying levels of experience are encouraged to attend.

“There's multiple types of campers that come. There are people brand new to the sport, there's also people that have been playing for multiple years. So, there's going to be different sides of the camp.”

The overnight campers will reside in a dorm on campus, eat at dining halls and have transportation provided. The camp starts at around 9 a.m. every day and ends around 5 p.m. with multiple breaks in between.

UA’s men and women’s wheelchair basketball teams are some of the top teams in the nation. Recently both teams made it to the national championship, where the women’s team took first place and the men’s took third. Smith said the camp will have former and current players from the program help coach.

“A lot of the athletes that are actually going to be there are going to be helping out with the camps. If you're not counting the COVID year, our woman’s team has won five championships in a row. The men’s team won a championship two years ago. So it gives them an opportunity to work with young adults and looking at the coaching aspect of it all.”