Opelika Songwriters Festival to bring music and fun to East Alabama

The Opelika Songwriters Festival is expected to bring artists from across the country. The event also attracts music lovers from all over the Southeast. The Opelika Songwriters Festival was founded by Rob and Jen Slocumb in 2019 to bring a songwriting experience, like others in the country, to Opelika. Co-producer Russell Carter also produces the 30A Festival, which was the inspiration for the Opelika Songwriters Festival.

The Opelika Songwriters Festival is a multi-day event that features 80 shows in seven different venues around downtown Opelika. Co-founder Rob Slocumb said, “This year, we've got roughly 40 songwriters coming in from all over the country to have a great weekend music.”

Slocumb said the festival is growing each year, and as it grows, so does its community support. “So, folks are coming in from around the area, which is great to see. And then, of course, just our local community support. As I mentioned, with the city, that continues to grow, the number of businesses getting behind it and partnering with us continues to grow.”

The biggest draw to the festival, according to Slocumb, is the word-class talent right in downtown Opelika. Experiencing music in an intimate listening room in one of Opelika’s restaurants, coffee shops, pubs or galleries creates a unique music setting. The festival venues are all within walking distance of each other and all in the entertainment district of historic downtown.

The music includes a wide variety of styles from Country and Pop to Gospel and Soul.

Tickets are available for purchase for a single day pass or a weekend pass. “Add-on experiences” can be added to tickets for experiences such as a songwriter’s workshop taught by Livingston Taylor.