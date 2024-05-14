The 7th Annual Woodstock Festival is coming

Digital Media Center
Alabama Public Radio | By Jolencia Jones
Published May 14, 2024 at 4:04 AM CDT

The Woodstock Music Festival is coming to Alabama. We don’t mean the 1969 event featuring rock legends like Jimmy Hendrix and Janice Joplin. Music lovers have the opportunity to attend the Woodstock Music Festival in Woodstock, Alabama on Saturday, May 18th. The festival is $20 per vehicle and family friendly for all ages. No coolers or pets are allowed but guests are highly encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. There will be dozens of food vendors and concessions available.

Jeff Dodson is the Mayor of Woodstock. He says the festival is a large fundraiser to help the community.

“It raises about 10,000 in charities for local things like suicide prevention. This year it’s actually going to us building a library fund, to build a new library. We donated to the senior center food program, to the baseball park, and things of that nature over the last seven years,” Dodson said.

The National Anthem will be sung by April Rice to start the show. There’s a wide variety of artists performing including Garrett Payne, Brian Parks, and Jackson Chase. This year’s headliners are the Roots and Boots Band, featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Collin Raye.

Last year’s event had almost 4,000 people so this year they are expecting a similar crowd.

“It's a great day of fun, there’s food vendors. You just have to bring your lawn chair and spend a day of good entertainment,” Dodson said.

This is a rain or shine event. The festival is taking place at Holiday Raceway in Woodstock, Alabama. Gates open at 3 p.m., festivities start at 4 p.m., and the show officially starts at 5 p.m.
Jolencia Jones
Jolencia Jones is a graduate assistant at Alabama Public Radio. She joined APR in 2022. She graduated from The University of Alabama with a bachelor's degree in public relations. Over the past year, Jolencia has written a range of stories covering events throughout the state. When she's not working at APR, she's writing for 1956 Magazine and The Crimson White.

