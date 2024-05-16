Annual Do Dah Day returns to Birmingham

It's called Birmingham’s longest running event, and it's returning this Saturday for another year of celebration.

Do Dah Day is a festival that began in the late 1970s and has evolved into a very prominent festival that focuses on donating to local animal shelters in Jefferson County.David Burke, the Vice President of Do Dah Day, said the event began when a group of friends was bored in the Iron City.

“So there were a group of friends that decide that we're drinking beer at the old Dugan’s in Five Points. And they basically said, ‘Birmingham’s boring,’” Burke said. “And they need we needed something fun because this was right after the Civil Rights Movement. And the economy was not great back then. And they just felt like Birmingham needed something to be happy about.”

Throughout the following decades, the festival became a staple in the community. According to Burke, Do Dah Day worked its way up to becoming one of the most prominent festivals in Birmingham.

“Back in the day in Birmingham, there was the Crawfish Boil, there was Do Dah Day and there was City Stages. So it was one of the big three events every year,” Burke said.

Today, Do Dah Day has become a prominent festival for animals with the donations received from attendees going towards animal shelters in the Birmingham area.

“We’ve been supporters of [the] Friends of Cats and Dogs Foundation, I would say since the early 2000s. And so that's really kind of the thing. Back when we had the parade down Highland Avenue, people would dress their dogs up and then we had contests and stuff for the best dressed dog,” Burke said.

Burke also said while the parade will not happen at Do Dah Day this year, the festival this year will have animals available for adoption, music and other forms of entertainment for all to enjoy.

“There'll be animals available for adoption. There'll be entertainment, live music, indoors and outdoors and everybody's favorite, beer Cahaba beer,” Burke said. “And one of the things that we do is a kid area and we'll have like some face painting and stuff, but it's a family friendly event so you can come with your families and come with your pet and just enjoy the day and hang out.”

Do Dah Day will be Wednesday, May 11 at Cahaba Brewing Company. To learn more about this year’s Do Dah Day, visit their website here.