Annual Peach Jam Jubilee to celebrate iconic Chilton County peaches

An annual Peach Jam Jubilee is coming to central Alabama, bringing support for local farmers and fun for the whole family.

The Peach Jam Jubilee is a celebration of Chilton County which is known as the peach capital of Alabama. The event will feature live music, food trucks, art and craft vendors, a Kid Zone and event hot air balloon rides from Central Alabama Electric Cooperative.

The theme for this year’s jubilee is “God Made a Farmer,” which pays homage to the farmers of Chilton County that work to produce the state’s sweetest produce. There will also be a large farmer’s market at this year’s event for attendees to shop from and show their support for the local farmers in the state.

“This is just the time for us to celebrate the farmers, so we could not possibly go without having a farmer’s market available at the Peach Jam Jubilee,” said Rachel Martin, the executive director of the Chilton County Chamber of Commerce.

Peaches will be available in all shapes and forms at the event. Big names such as Peach Park will be serving up some tasty delights. Martin says that attendees can expect peach-themed treats such as peach ice cream, peach drinks and even peach cobbler, however nothing comes close to beating the sweet taste of a Chilton County peach.

“Of course there will be the famous peach ice cream, peach drinks and peach lemonade, but there's nothing better than a Chilton county peach So those will be available there too,” said Martin.”

In addition to the iconic peaches, the Peach Jam Jubilee will have a Kid Zone with inflatables and games for kids of all ages. Entertainment includes live music from Charlie Argo, Chis Jason and more.

There’s just something to do for every age group. No matter what you like, you'll find something there for you. It's just a great fun family,” said Martin.

The 2024 Peach Jam Jubilee will be on June 7th and 8th at Clanton Park. Gates open at 11 a.m. More information on the event can be found at the Peach Jam Jubilee website.