Central Alabama Pride Kicks off Pride Month with Pride Fest

The month of June is a time of celebration for the LGBTQ+ community, signaling pride and liberation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning people across the country, and at home in Alabama.

Central Alabama Pride is the state’s oldest and largest Pride organization. Each year, they host Pridefest to celebrate and honor the members of their community. This year marks the 46th anniversary of Central Alabama Pride, and the organization is going all-out to celebrate.

June 1st through 9 th marks this year’s Pride Fest, wherein the organization has events every day in Birmingham. June 1 st kicks off Pride with a Funky Food Truck Festival and Covenant Community Pride Picnic as well as an awards reception.

The rest of Pride follows with events throughout the week such as a skate night, bowling, and a Pride Drag Brunch. The second weekend kicks off with the 45th Annual Pride in the Magic City Parade, a Mardi-Gras style parade.

Sunday, June 9th marks the 45th Annual Pridefest in Linn Park, which provides fun and entertainment for the whole family.

Josh Coleman is the president of Central Alabama Pride. He said Pride Fest was inspired by those in the community searching for like-minded individuals.

“We wanted to create events that were open and accessible to everybody,” Coleman said. “And that allow you to celebrate and be your authentic self. Obviously, we celebrate Pride 365 days a year. And we do that through educational series and empowerment events throughout the year. But this is really a time to celebrate community.”

Last year saw record breaking attendance, according to Coleman.

“The estimate was that at [last year’s] parade and the festival, there were over 10,000 people. The City of Birmingham's department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity conducted an analysis and let us know that we contributed a $3.6 million economic impact to the state of Alabama, most of that being in Jefferson County,” Coleman said. “So the turnout last year was record breaking. This year, we expect nothing less, if not more than that.”

To those considering attending Pride this year, Coleman said: “You have a community here that's willing and welcoming to you. And whether you are out or thinking about coming out or just questioning, just know that you have a community that's here and ready to support you throughout your journey.”