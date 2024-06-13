Digital Media Center
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Montgomery arts community offering Juneteenth festivities

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published June 13, 2024 at 5:12 AM CDT
MMFA.org

Juneteenth is recognized on June 19, but observations are already taking place in Alabama. The federal holiday in the United States celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The holiday commemorates when Army Major General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas, the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery. It became a federal observance on June 17, 2021, and is the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was implemented in 1983.

While the holiday is every June 19, the city of Montgomery is holding event at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts on Saturday, June 15 to celebrate.

Festivities begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Education Courtyard of the John and Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden.

According to the museum's website, visitors are welcome to bring their own chairs or picnic blankets to enjoy the live performance by Jonathan Michael. The Courtyard will be full of Juneteenth-inspired art-making activities perfect for all ages along with demo artists Shawanda C. and Winfred Hawkins.

Visitors can also take family photo in our photobooth led by Barry Chrietzberg Photography and contribute to a community-led art project inspired by the exhibition Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe.

According to the museum's website, guests inside the museum can follow along on a Bloomberg Connects audio tour featuring special stories from Museum staff on artworks relevant to Black artists and history, as well as themes central to Juneteenth.

The Museum will continue to be open for normal business hours after the festivities conclude at 11:00 a.m.

This free program is presented in collaboration with the City of Montgomery and its Department of Cultural Affairs.

More information on the event can be found here.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
